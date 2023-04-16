Nelson did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Nelson pitched a gem, showing why Arizona picked him in the second round of the 2019 draft. The 25-year-old showed the command of a seasoned veteran, as this was the first start of his career in which he did not allow a walk. The Nevada native's next assignment will be a major test, as he'll be facing the star-studded Padres lineup at home in a few days.