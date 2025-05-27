Nelson will make another start Sunday against the Nationals, Jack Magruder of the Associated Press reports. He secured his second win of the season in his start Monday against the Pirates, allowing four hits and striking out four across 6.2 scoreless innings.

Nelson continues to pitch at a high level for the Diamondbacks, and with Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) expected to need more time before being reinstated from the 15-day IL, the club will give Nelson at least one more turn through the rotation. The right-hander has held opposing team to two or fewer runs in each of his last seven appearances and owns a 3.79 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 38.0 innings this season.