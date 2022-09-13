Nelson didn't factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Monday despite pitching six scoreless innings, during which he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Nelson impressed in his first big-league start last week, tossing seven shutout frames against San Diego. He was arguably as dominant against the league's top-scoring club Monday, yielding only two hits -- a single and a triple -- and keeping Los Angeles off the scoreboard through six frames. The rookie right-hander racked up 13 swinging strikes and fanned six batters, nearly matching the mark of seven strikeouts he registered in his debut. Nelson has thrown 13 straight scoreless innings to begin his career and will almost certainly remain in the rotation, with a rematch against the Padres this weekend looking like his next trip to the mound.