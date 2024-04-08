Nelson (0-2) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, giving up three runs on five hits and no walks across 5.0 innings. He struck out seven.

Outside of solo homers allowed to Matt Olson and Michael Harris, Nelson held his own against one of MLB's top offenses. His strikeout total tied his career high, which was set in his first MLB appearance in September of 2022. While three runs over five innings won't quite right the ship after an awful debut, it's a step in the right direction for the 26-year-old, who's looking to improve upon his poor 5.31 ERA last season. However, he'll likely only have one more trip through the rotation with Jordan Montgomery shooting to join the big-league club as soon as April 19. As for now, Nelson is projected for a date with the Cardinals on Saturday.