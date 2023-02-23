Nelson (shoulder) will start the Diamondbacks' Cactus League home opener Saturday against the Rockies, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Drey Jameson will get the split-squad nod over at the Athletics' minor league complex. Those two are the lead candidates to claim the No. 5 spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation out of camp this spring, though word is that top prospect Brandon Pfaadt might be somewhere in that mix as well. Nelson suffered a right scapula injury toward the end of the 2022 season but is now fully healthy here in February of 2023.