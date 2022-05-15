Poppen (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Poppen has been sidelined nearly a month by inflammation in his right shoulder, but he'll rejoin the active roster after recently seeing game action at extended spring training. The right-hander pitched well over in first five outings of the season, allowing just one run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks across six innings.
