Poppen was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 28-year-old was optioned to Reno on Sunday but will quickly rejoin Arizona with Zach Davies (shoulder) headed to the injured list. Poppen has appeared in 22 games for the Diamondbacks this year and has a 2.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB over 21.2 innings.
