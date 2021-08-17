site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Sean Poppen: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Aug 17, 2021
Poppen was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Poppen was promoted by Arizona on Sunday and will head back to the minors after giving up two runs in two-thirds of an inning. The 27-year-old has a 5.25 ERA over 12 innings between stints with the
Diamondbacks, Pirates and Rays this season.
