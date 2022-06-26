Poppen was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

The right-hander has a 2.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB across 21.2 innings this season, but he'll lose his spot on the big-league roster to Dallas Keuchel, who is starting Sunday against Detroit. Poppen should receive another opportunity in the majors this year given his solid numbers.

