Poppen (shoulder) threw 20 pitches in an extended spring training game Thursday, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports.
Poppen was to be re-evaluated Friday and is close to rejoining the Diamondbacks, according to manager Torey Lovullo. Prior to the injury, the right-hander became a trusted resource in the bullpen, allowing one run over six innings.
