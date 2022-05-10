Poppen (shoulder) will throw in a game at extended spring training Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Poppen, who had trouble getting loose and landed on the injured list April 22, has been throwing bullpen sessions over the past week and is ready to test himself against competition. The right-hander had been effective in five outings prior to the injury.
