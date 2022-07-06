Alcantara was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old began the season with Arizona before being claimed off waivers by San Diego in early May, but he'll now rejoin the Diamondbacks after being designated for assignment by the Padres. Alcantara has appeared in 45 games between the two clubs this year and is hitting .159/.183/.239 with one home run and 10 RBI.
More News
-
Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Draws rare start versus former team•
-
Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Claimed by Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Stays in 3B mix•