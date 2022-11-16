Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Alcantara played in 93 games between Arizona and San Diego last season and struggled at the plate with a .617 OPS. He was removed from the 40-man roster in order to free up space for prospects ahead of the Rule 5 draft.
