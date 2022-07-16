Alcantara isn't starting Saturday against the Padres.
Alcantara has alternated starts over the last week and has gone 6-for-16 with a homer, a double, three RBI and four strikeouts. He'll head to the bench while Buddy Kennedy starts at the keystone and bats seventh.
