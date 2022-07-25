Alcantara is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Alcantara had picked up starts in the infield in three of the Diamondbacks' previous four games, but he's likely to fade into more of a part-time role now that Ketel Marte has been cleared to resume playing second base. The Diamondbacks still have a surplus of left-handed bats on the roster, so the switch-hitting Alcantara could maintain a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching.