Alcantara isn't starting Friday's game against the Mets.
Alcantara has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers this year, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games since left-hander David Peterson is starting for the Mets. Matt Davidson will start at the hot corner and bat third.
