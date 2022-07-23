Alcantara isn't starting Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Alcantara started Friday against Washington but went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He'll take a seat since Ketel Marte is starting at second base while Jake McCarthy serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
