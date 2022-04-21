Alcantara isn't starting Thursday's game against Washington.
Alcantara has hit just .095 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs in 11 appearances this year, and he'll be on the bench for the third time in the last five games. Matt Davidson will start at the hot corner and bat third.
