site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-sergio-alcantara-not-in-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Alcantara isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Alcantara had started in two of the last three games, and he went 1-for-6 with a double and a strikeout during that time. Yonny Hernandez will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read