Alcantara is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Alcantara started at third base in the matinee and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Yonny Hernandez will man the hot corner in his place for the nightcap.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: On bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Goes yard Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Starts at 3B•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Not starting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Starts at SS•