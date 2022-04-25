Alcantara isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers.
Even though right-hander Walker Buehler is starting for the Dodgers on Monday, Alcantara will get a breather after he went 2-for-8 with a run and two strikeouts in the last two games. Geraldo Perdomo will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Fills in at SS•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Not starting Game 2•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: On bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Goes yard Saturday•