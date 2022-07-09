Alcantara went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.
Alcantara hit a two-run blast in the second inning to give the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead. This was his first hit in two contests since he rejoined Arizona after being waived by the Padres. He's posted a lackluster .163/.186/.272 slash line with two home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 99 plate appearances. Considering his homer Friday was his first hit since June 17, he shouldn't be expected to do much when he's in the lineup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Back with Arizona•
-
Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Draws rare start versus former team•
-
Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Claimed by Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Heads to bench Sunday•