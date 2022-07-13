Alcantara isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Alcantara is out of the lineup for the third time in the last six games after he went 6-for-12 with a homer, a double, three RBI and two strikeouts over his last five matchups. Buddy Kennedy is starting at the keystone and batting sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Racks up three hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Pops homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Back with Arizona•
-
Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Draws rare start versus former team•
-
Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Claimed by Padres•