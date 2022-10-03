Alcantara will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Brewers.
With Ketel Marte landing on the injured list Friday, Alcantara looks poised to finish the season in a near-everyday role in the Arizona infield. Alcantara will pick up his third consecutive start Monday after going 2-for-8 with two doubles and four RBI over the weekend during Arizona's series with San Francisco.
