Alcantara hit a walkoff three-run home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's 5-3 victory versus the Dodgers.
Alcantara didn't start the contest, but he was brought into the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. He got a chance to make his mark at the plate against Los Angeles closer Craig Kimbrel with Arizona down by a run in a two-out, two-on situation in the bottom of the 10th frame. Alcantara came through with a blast to right field to give the Diamondbacks the win. It was his fifth homer of the campaign, tying hit total from last season.
