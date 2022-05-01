Alcantara started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a double in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals.

Alcantara remains in the mix at third base along with prospect Geraldo Perdomo, but he made his fourth fielding error of the season. With Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reporting that Josh Rojas (oblique) may not be ready to rejoin the major-league club for the series against the Marlins beginning Monday, Alcantara's roster spot appears to be safe for at least the first half of this coming week's slate of games.