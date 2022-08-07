Beer is not in the lineup Sunday against Colorado.
Beer started the last two games and will exit the lineup after going 2-for-6 with two strikeouts. Ketel Marte will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Emmanuel Rivera receives a start in the infield.
