Frankoff is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Rockies in Colorado.
Frankoff will be making his second turn through the rotation after he limited the Nationals to two runs over 4.2 innings in his Diamondbacks debut last weekend. Arizona currently has three rotation members on the injured list (Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver and Taylor Widener) and another listed as day-to-day (Madison Bumgarner), so Frankoff could hold down a starting role until the Diamondbacks pitching staff regains some health.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Falls just short of win•
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Recalled to big-league roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Roster bid falls short•
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Signs with Diamondbacks•
-
Mariners' Seth Frankoff: Dropped from 40-man roster•