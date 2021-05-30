Frankoff (0-1) took the loss Saturday against St. Louis, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in five innings in a 7-4 defeat.

Frankoff's problem inning was the third as he allowed five runs, but the rookie pitched well otherwise. The five innings pitched was his most in three starts this year but the rookie needs to show better than a 9.22 ERA before he can be trusted.