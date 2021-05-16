Frankoff hurled 4.2 innings against Washington on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four.
Frankoff's first appearance of the campaign was also his first big-league start. He tossed only 49 of 90 pitches for strikes and threw two wild pitches but managed to hold the Nationals to only two runs over 4.2 frames. The right-hander could have earned a win thanks to a big performance from Arizona's offense, but he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after loading the bases. It remains to be seen if Frankoff will get another start. If he does, it could come on the road against the Dodgers on Thursday.
