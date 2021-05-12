Frankoff was recalled Wednesday by the Diamondbacks from Triple-A.
The righty replaces Zac Gallen (elbow) on the roster and will help fill a sizable innings void left by the injured ace. Frankoff struggled in spring training and allowed five earned runs in one five-inning start at Triple-A Reno this season.
