The Diamondbacks reassigned Frankoff to their minor-league camp Wednesday.

Coming off a 2020 campaign in which he made two late-season relief appearances out of the Seattle bullpen, Frankoff was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks this winter. He wasn't able to impress in his bid for a spot in the Snakes' Opening Day bullpen, giving up nine runs (eight earned) over 11.2 innings in Cactus League play. Frankoff will likely begin the season at Triple-A Reno.

