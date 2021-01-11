Frankoff signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Frankoff returned stateside last season following a pair of years in Korea but failed to find much success. In just 2.2 innings with the Mariners, he allowed five runs and struck out none of the 16 batters he faced. At age 32, a big step forward in his talent level probably isn't waiting around the corner.
