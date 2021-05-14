Frankoff will start for the Diamondbacks against the Nationals on Saturday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Arizona will turn to Frankoff on Saturday and Luke Weaver on Sunday, pushing Madison Bumgarner to the spot vacated by Zac Gallen (forearm). Matt Peacock presumably transitions back to the bullpen. A 27th-round pick by the A's back in 2010, Frankoff has allowed seven runs in 4.2 major-league innings so far in his career, all in relief.