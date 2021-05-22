Frankoff (0-1) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two across four innings, taking the loss to the Rockies on Friday.

Frankoff made his second start of the season Friday while three regular members of the Diamondbacks' rotation are on the injured list. His start did not go well as he allowed a pair of homers and more runs than innings pitched. The 32-year-old has a 7.27 ERA in 8.2 innings. He has tallied only 13.1 MLB innings throughout his career.