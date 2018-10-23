Diamondbacks' Shane Watson: Inks minor-league deal with Diamondbacks

Watson signed a two-year minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Watson spent the 2018 season in the independent Atlantic League after getting cut loose by the Phillies, posting a 6.40 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 43:25 K:BB across 45 innings with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The former first-round pick has struggled since undergoing shoulder surgery in 2013.

