Miller (elbow) threw a 27-pitch bullpen session Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Miller "felt good" during the session, but it's unclear if the right-hander has enough time left to make an appearance before the regular season ends Sept. 30. If Miller is activated from the 60-day disabled list in the next two weeks, he'll be ticketed for a bullpen role since he won't be ready to handle a starter's workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories