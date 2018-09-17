Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Advances to mound work
Miller (elbow) threw a 27-pitch bullpen session Saturday, the Associated Press reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Miller "felt good" during the session, but it's unclear if the right-hander has enough time left to make an appearance before the regular season ends Sept. 30. If Miller is activated from the 60-day disabled list in the next two weeks, he'll be ticketed for a bullpen role since he won't be ready to handle a starter's workload.
