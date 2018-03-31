Miller (elbow) threw his sixth bullpen session Friday since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2017 and is aiming to return from the 60-day disabled list in June, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Miller tossed 35 pitches Friday, estimating that he threw at about 80 percent effort. The righty noted that he's been pleased with how his curveball, fastball and cutter have looked during his sessions thus far, but he has yet to incorporate a splitter into his pitch mix. The Diamondbacks will shut Miller down from throwing for the next five days as part of a pre-planned rehab regimen, but he'll get back on the mound again late next week.