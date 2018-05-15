Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Another extended spring start coming
Miller (elbow) will make his second start at extended spring training Thursday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.
After tossing three innings and striking out five in his first extended spring outing Friday, Miller tossed a bullpen session Monday and experienced no unexpected soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow. He'll likely work deeper into Thursday's appearance as he builds up to a starter's workload in anticipation of a late-June return from the 60-day disabled list. With Taijuan Walker (elbow) shut down for the season, Miller should have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's activated by the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Impresses during simulated game•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Will pitch simulated game Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Bullpen session on tap Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Faces hitters again Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Throws live batting practice•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Aiming for June return•
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes