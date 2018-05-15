Miller (elbow) will make his second start at extended spring training Thursday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.

After tossing three innings and striking out five in his first extended spring outing Friday, Miller tossed a bullpen session Monday and experienced no unexpected soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow. He'll likely work deeper into Thursday's appearance as he builds up to a starter's workload in anticipation of a late-June return from the 60-day disabled list. With Taijuan Walker (elbow) shut down for the season, Miller should have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's activated by the Diamondbacks.