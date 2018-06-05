Miller (elbow) made his second rehab start at Double-A Jackson on Monday, tossing 4.2 innings of one-run ball and scattering four hits and four walks. He struck out six batters in the outing.

Despite the high walk total, Miller still pounded the zone effectively Monday, tossing 52 of his 79 pitches for strikes. The Diamondbacks will probably want to see Miller build up to 90 pitches before deeming him ready to return from the 60-day disabled list, so it seems likely that he'll require one more start in the minors. Assuming Miller is activated around mid-June, he could slide into the Arizona rotation, though the strong performances of late from Nos. 4 and 5 starters Matt Koch and Clay Buchholz, respectively, make that less of a certainty than it appeared to be a couple weeks ago.