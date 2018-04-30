Miller (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday after enduring no complications while tossing 25 pitches of live batting practice Friday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.

Miller seems to be chugging along nicely in his recovery from May 2017 Tommy John surgery, but he's still likely around two months away from coming off the 60-day disabled list. Though the Diamondbacks entered the regular season with five quality rotation options, Miller's eventual return will take on added importance after Taijuan Walker (elbow) underwent a season-ending Tommy John procedure of his own last week.