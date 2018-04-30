Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Bullpen session on tap Tuesday
Miller (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday after enduring no complications while tossing 25 pitches of live batting practice Friday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.
Miller seems to be chugging along nicely in his recovery from May 2017 Tommy John surgery, but he's still likely around two months away from coming off the 60-day disabled list. Though the Diamondbacks entered the regular season with five quality rotation options, Miller's eventual return will take on added importance after Taijuan Walker (elbow) underwent a season-ending Tommy John procedure of his own last week.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Faces hitters again Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Throws live batting practice•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Aiming for June return•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Making progress in rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Tosses short bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Moved to DL•
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....