Miller (elbow) worked 6.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start Saturday for High-A Visalia, giving up three hits and no walks and striking out 10.

After being tagged for eight runs his last time out June 10 at Double-A Jackson, Miller bounced back in grand fashion Saturday in what might have been his final rehab start. The right-hander tossed 81 pitches in the outing and used his full arsenal, putting him on the cusp of a return from the 60-day disabled list. It's not immediately clear if Miller will reclaim a rotation spot once he returns from the DL, however, as the Diamondbacks have gotten quality performances from back-end starters Matt Koch and Clay Buchholz over the last few weeks and may be reluctant to move either to the bullpen.