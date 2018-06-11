Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Expected to need two more rehab starts
Miller (elbow) is expected to make at least two more rehab outings in the minors before being activated from the 60-day disabled list, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Miller was expected to build up to around 90 pitches in his third rehab start Sunday at Double-A Jackson, but he only made it 65 while being clobbered for eight runs on nine hits and two walks over three innings. The right-hander didn't report any setbacks with his surgically repaired elbow coming out of the poor start, but he'll require a couple more turns in the minors to build up to a starter's workload. Miller doesn't look on track to return from the DL until late June and may not be guaranteed a spot in the Arizona rotation if all of Zack Godley, Matt Koch and Clay Buchholz are pitching well.
