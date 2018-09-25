Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Hopes to pitch over weekend
Miller (elbow) is scheduled to throw a 60-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Miller has been sidelined since the All-Star break with inflammation in his elbow, but he appears to be on the cusp of a return. If all goes well during the right-hander's simulated outing, he could be cleared to rejoin the Diamondbacks ahead of their three-game series against the Padres that begins Friday.
