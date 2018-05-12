Miller (elbow) threw three innings and struck out five Friday in a simulated game at extended spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo witnessed Miller's outing and commended the right-hander for throwing "aggressively." Miller, who covered 33 pitches in the simulated game before throwing 10 more times in the bullpen, will likely make at least one more start at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility before the organization maps out a rehab assignment for the 27-year-old. Coming off May 2017 Tommy John surgery, Miller will likely need around a month to build up to a starter's workload, so it's not expected that he'll be ready to come off the 60-day disabled list until late June.