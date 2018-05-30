Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Impresses in first rehab start
MIller covered five innings and gave up one run for High-A Visalia in his first rehab start Tuesday. He surrendered four hits and no walks and struck out eight.
After a couple of starts at extended spring training, Miller pitched in a non-controlled setting Tuesday for the first time since April 23, 2017, when he exited a start against the Dodgers with forearm tightness that later required Tommy John surgery. Perhaps most impressive about Miller's first rehab outing was his impeccable control, as he tossed 52 of his 65 pitches for strikes. Miller is slated to make at least one more start in the minors before potentially coming off the 60-day disabled list and rejoining the Arizona rotation in early-to-mid June.
