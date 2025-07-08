Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain, retroactive to Sunday.

Miller fired a scoreless frame Saturday against the Royals but evidently suffered the injury at some point along the way. He'll be eligible to be reinstated shortly after the All-Star break, though it's still too early for the team to disclose a timetable for his return. Juan Morillo was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. Jalen Beeks appears next in line for save chances, though Kevin Ginkel and Kyle Backhus could also factor into the mix while Arizona deals with several key injuries to the bullpen.