Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Leaves team for examination
Miller returned to Arizona and is scheduled for an evaluation Thursday after exiting Wednesday's start against the Rockies with right elbow tightness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Miller was making only his fourth start for the Diamondbacks since returning from Tommy John surgery, so the fact that he experienced a setback with his elbow is fairly concerning. The Diamondbacks should have a better handle on the extent of Miller's injury after sending him for X-rays and/or an MRI. If Miller requires a trip to the disabled list and isn't available to make his first turn through the rotation out of the All-Star break, Clay Buchholz (oblique) would likely be ready to come off the DL and replace the right-hander as Arizona's fifth starter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Leaves with elbow tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Hammered in second start•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Takes loss in 2018 debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Making season debut Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Set to make season debut Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...