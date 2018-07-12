Miller returned to Arizona and is scheduled for an evaluation Thursday after exiting Wednesday's start against the Rockies with right elbow tightness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Miller was making only his fourth start for the Diamondbacks since returning from Tommy John surgery, so the fact that he experienced a setback with his elbow is fairly concerning. The Diamondbacks should have a better handle on the extent of Miller's injury after sending him for X-rays and/or an MRI. If Miller requires a trip to the disabled list and isn't available to make his first turn through the rotation out of the All-Star break, Clay Buchholz (oblique) would likely be ready to come off the DL and replace the right-hander as Arizona's fifth starter.