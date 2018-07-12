Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Leaves with elbow tightness
Miller left Wednesday's game against the Rockies with right elbow tightness.
It's quite the worrisome development for a pitcher who only recently returned from Tommy John surgery, as "elbow tightness" is sometimes the original diagnosis which precedes a serious injury. Miller certainly didn't look good on the mound, allowing five runs in just one inning. The severity of the injury should become clear in the next few days.
