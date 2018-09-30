Miller (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning in relief in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Miller faced the minimum in the 16-pitch appearance, working around a leadoff walk to generate a double-play grounder and a fly out to escape the frame unscathed. The 27-year-old was making his first appearance since July 11 after right elbow inflammation once looked like it would prevent him from returning at any point in 2018. While Miller ran out of time to build up to a starter's workload, he'll likely be in the mix for a rotation spot next spring after finishing the campaign with his health intact. It's uncertain if he'll be vying for a starting role with Arizona, however, as the Diamondbacks could choose to non-tender him this winter in light of his shaky health and underwhelming numbers during his three years in the desert.